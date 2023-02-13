Disney unveiled a new look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the Super Bowl on Sunday night (US Time), giving franchise viewers a closer look at the flashbacks of a young Harrison Ford, and Jones's relationship with his goddaughter Helena, played by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, reports Variety. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford is All Ready to Take on Nazis in Action-Packed New Look at Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

The latest addition to the Indiana Jones series takes place in 1969 during the US-Soviet Space Race as Indy and Helena go head-to-head with villainous Nazis for one last adventure, notes Variety. Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook, franchise newcomers, will play villains Jurgen Voller and Klaber, respectively. Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Toby Jones are also new additions to the cast. John Rhys-Davies will reprise his role of Sallah from 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford Dons the Iconic Hat One Final Time For the Epic Conclusion of the Action Franchise! (Watch Video).

Lucasfilm's first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was an action-packed celebration of the archaeologist's return to the screen, Variety adds.Even as Indy avows his days of recklessness are behind him, Variety notes, footage of him zooming through desert streets, standing on top of a moving train and cracking his infamous whip at a room full of armed villains would suggest otherwise.

