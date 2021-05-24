The trailer of Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao's superhero film Eternals is finally out. Fans have been waiting for it for a while now especially after she picked the golden statue for Nomadland this year. The film is an ensemble one and a host of majestic Hollywood stars in it. The diversity in the cast is such a welcome relief after watching all-white superhero movies for decades now. Black Panther has surely done wonders for this genre of filmmaking. But many might be wondering who plays what in this grand movie of superheroes in hiding. Fret no further as we have got you covered. Entertainment News | ‘Eternals’ Trailer Out: Watch Chloe Zhao’s First Collaboration with Marvel Studios

Angelina Jolie and Thena

Thena is the eldest daughter of Zuras, leader of the Eternals of Earth and Cybele. She has superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes. But her super specialty is she can manipulate cosmic energy to further her life and also shoot energy from her body parts in form of heat, light and others. Apart from that, she can teleport others, can create illusions and can form a Uni-mind. She has a bow that shoots arrows that can make many feel intense cold and also holds a spear that has the ability to surround a victim with a ring of heat and light.

angelina jolie serving goddess content as thena in eternals trailer pic.twitter.com/xS64kvlMeV — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) May 24, 2021

Salma Hayek - Ajak

Ajak is a male eternal in Jack Kirby's comic book. He was worshipped by Incans and buried deep in a tomb till Ikaris resurrects him. The character can fly and teleport. After Hayak was finalised for the role, she exclaimed on Instagram, "I'm so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls ... this is OUR time !!!!" So you know what to expect. Eternals: Did You Spot Harish Patel aka Gunda’s Ibu Hatela in Marvel’s First Teaser Of Chloe Zhao’s Superhero Film?

thoughts of salma hayek as ajak in #eternals (2021) pic.twitter.com/zyE9Py1Kgx — mitzy || isabelle lightwood's gf (@djarinsmcu) May 24, 2021

Kumail Nanjiani - Kingo

A Bollywood superstar with superpowers... that's a dream come true for any Hindi movie but alas, that exists in MCU. Kingo as per the comic book, most skilled swordsmen on Earth who trained from the Samurais. He transitioned so much because of his training that he became a Japanese action hero there. Guess with Kunal's inclusion, the film world was changed to Bollywood.

I won't let you all ignore how fine Kumail Nanjiani looks in this trailer #Eternals pic.twitter.com/t8vhmawqHP — maya || ceo of finn dameron (@stormpilot_m) May 24, 2021

Richard Madden - Ikaris

Ikaris in the comic was shown as an undercover eternal disguised as a human. His abilities are levitating others and teleporting. He can also shoot rays cosmic rays from his eyes if he wills it. We are pretty sure he will in the movie.

No thoughts head empty just Richard Madden #Eternals pic.twitter.com/uuwRkv9bZf — Anto is a trash can, not a trash can't (@liv_starlight) May 24, 2021

Don Lee - Gilgamesh

Don Lee is one of the most popular actors in South Korea. He plays Gilgamesh, the forgotten one. He was banished by Zuras as he liked to spend a lot of time with humans. He even joins the Avengers in the comic.

From the world’s most famous wine writers to the biggest stars, our incredible alcohol-free @thomsonandscott #Noughty fan base is globally and culturally expansive! Love seeing actor Don Lee celebrating his upcoming much anticipated movie The Eternals @Marvel @Craig_Knox pic.twitter.com/JjJaklLool — Amanda Thomson (@skinnychamp) July 23, 2020

Lauren Ridloff - Makkari

In yet another gender-swapped avatar, Lauren Ridloff will be seen playing Makkari. Makkari is a speedster and is known to be quite impatient.

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari Lauren Ridloff as my new queen #Eternals pic.twitter.com/Pr7VAjbhyC — pupiabril | Stream SOUR (@vvitchsuspiria) May 24, 2021

Lia McHugh - Sprite

Sprite seems like a young boy but is 100 years old. He can change appearances and often indulgences in playing pranks on his own kind. These gender-swap roles seem really interesting.

Lia mchugh in Eternals (Photo credit: Twitter)

Brian Tyree Henry - Phastos

Brian Terry Henry's Phastos has the ability to fly and is very strong and fast. He is also an engineer who made Kingo's sword.

-Phastos- Phastos is blessed with the power of invention. He is able to create whatever he can imagine provided that he has enough raw materials at his disposal. Over the centuries, he has helped nudge humanity forward technologically while always keeping his brilliance hidden. pic.twitter.com/yUGNbxdDRq — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) May 24, 2021

Gemma Chen - Sersi

For the love of humans and also Ikaris.

-Sersi- Sersi is the Eternal with an affinity for humanity. Sersi has the ability to manipulate matter, changing the makeup of any non-sentient material she touches. She’s also been in love with Ikaris for centuries. pic.twitter.com/4obhb28Pyk — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) May 24, 2021

Kit Harrington - Dane Whitman or Black Knight

Dane is a non-eternal. He is a physicist who inherited the Black Knight title from his uncle. He may not have superpowers but he is quite deft with his sword.

BONUS - SPOILER -Dane Whitman- (Black Knight) In the comics Dane Whitman is a human who wield the Ebony Blade, a cursed weapon. pic.twitter.com/BsAOt6B0aD — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) May 24, 2021

Barry Keoghan - Druig

A loner and KGB agent, Druig is also Ikaris' cousin. His powers are teleporting, flying and manipulating atoms. The character is played by the Dunkirk fame Barry Keoghan. This character has a conflict with the other Eternals as he doesn't like the way they treat humans. He can manipulate minds too.

-Druig- Druig can use cosmic energy to control the minds of men. Druig has become withdrawn from the other Eternals because he disagrees with how they’ve interacted with mankind over the centuries. pic.twitter.com/MDXjT2r4q4 — Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) May 24, 2021

We may have missed out a few. So please feel free to enlighten us in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).