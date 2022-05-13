It’s Friday the 13th and we take this day to celebrate horror! Considered as an unlucky day in the Gregorian Calendar, the day has been made popular in pop-culture. With an entire movie-lineup named after that one day, that went on to become one of the biggest horror franchises of all time, Friday the 13th has really become one hell of a day. National Paranormal Day 2022: Do Ghosts Exist? Check out Eerie Beliefs and Traditions from Around the World That Science Cannot Explain.

Over the course of the horror genre, we have great icons like Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Xenomorphs and the Predator, but we hardly acknowledge any of the recent horror icons. So, to celebrate Friday the 13th, we are taking a look at six of the best modern horror icons. National Paranormal Day 2022: From Nope to Halloween Ends, 5 Upcoming Horror Movies That Will Definitely Scare Your Socks Off!

Demogorgon (Stranger Things)

Stranger Things came out of nowhere and delivered a great horror sci-fi story that no one was expecting. With that, we got a great horror creature as well in the Demogorgon. The show utlilised the monster to some really great use and made it one of the modern horror creatures that scared the hell out of us.

The Blind Man (Don’t Breathe)

While the sequel failed to live up to hype, Don’t Breathe was still a great first film that introduced us to Stephen Lang’s Norman Nordstrom/The Blind Man. What makes him so scary is that he is a trained veteran with skills and even as a blind man, he is extremely dangerous.

Cloverfield (Cloverfield)

Cloverfield is a found footage film that sees a monster invade New York and cause destruction. Basically a huge Kaiju, we don’t get to see the monster in clear until the end of the movie, but its present is felt throughout. With a great design and sense of scale, Cloverfield is one monster that will scare the socks off you.

Invisible Man (The Invisible Man)

While this is technically a new adaptation of a classic horror icon, Invisible Man featured enough new modern innovations to it to make it stand apart. What results in is a highly entertaining film that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Deaf Aliens (A Quite Place Part 1 and 2)

Like The Blind Man before, we have another set of monsters that are blind and attack using sound, only problem being, these are extremely ruthless. With a great design and some really horrific scenes, the aliens here are something that you should definitely be afraid of.

Crawlers (The Descent)

The Descent is one creepy horror film that manages to constantly surprise you with just how crazy it is. Featuring a group of women deep diving into a cave, they meet the dangerous Crawlers that reside in it. With a design stripped right out of one’s nightmares, these movie monsters are something that you will never want to encounter.

