Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are the recent addition to Hollywood's happy parents' league. The couple welcomed their baby daughter, Willa, on July 22 and their representative confirmed the addition of this new member to their family. Willa means feminine form of will and is of American origin but before Turner's baby girl's name was adored by the netizens, there were other favourites. Yes, of course, Elon Musk's baby boy, X Æ A-Xii - a name that looked more like a mathematical formula and whose pronunciation is probably more complicated than the whole black hole theory. Elon Musk and Grimes Baby Boy’s Name Changed From X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii Due to California Law.

Hollywood celebs have a penchant to settle for something unique when it comes to their baby names. We know Rachel loved Emma, the name that Monica always wanted for her girl child but trust us when we say, nobody in the H-town wants to call their daughter Emma these days. They would instead prefer something like Luna Simone! Okay, whose baby girl is that? Well, have a look at our compilation below. It has the ten most unusual celebrity baby names. Have a look...

Blue Ivy: Child of Jay Z and Beyoncé

Kulture Kiari: Child of Cardi B and Offset

North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago: Children of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Stormi: Child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Apple: Child of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow

Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence: Child of Arpad Busson and Uma Thurman

Luna Simone: Child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Kal-El: Child of Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Raddix: Child of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Archie: Child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Over the years, Hollywood celebrity baby names have dominated the news feed and inspired young parents to think of a name that's probably out-of-the-box. Speaking of which, Taylor Swift reportedly revealed Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's third daughter's name, Betty, in her new song. While the same hasn't been confirmed by the couple or even the singer, a source insisted Betty is, in fact, the name chosen by this Green Lantern's star couple. We liked, no wait, we loved it.

