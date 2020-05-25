Elon Musk and Grimes Baby Boy’s Name Changed From X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii Due to California Law

Elon Musk and Grimes’ Baby’s Name Changed From X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii (Photo Credits: Getty Images, Twitter)

Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes who were in the news earlier this month for naming their newborn baby as X Æ A-12 (pronounced 'Ex Ash A Twelve' has now changed the name. Seems that the Californian law prohibits Indo-Arabic numerals in names. So, the couple decided to change the name of the baby to X Æ A-Xii, substituting in the Roman numerals signifying '12.' According to the Californian law, names must be written on birth certificates 'using the 26 alphabetical letters of the English language' but apostrophes and dashes can also be included. Hence, the pronunciation of the name will remain the same but it will be written differently. Elon Musk Shares First Pic of Son X Æ A-12 but It’s the Meaning of Baby Boy’s Name That Got Netizens Excited! Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter.

The 32-year-old singer revealed the change of her baby's name an Instagram user commented asking, "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?" Grimes replied to it saying, 'X Æ A-Xii'. She replied, 'Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.' An Instagram user wrote, "You aren't allowed to have numbers in your name so she replaced the numbers with Roman numerals." X Æ A-12 Musk Is Elon Musk and Girlfriend Grimes Baby Boy's Name and Here's The Meaning and Its Pronunciation!

Grimes replies on her son's name being changed (Photo Credits: grimes Instagram)

The name of Tesla owner Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes had gone viral on the internet making Twitterati wonder what it meant. Following which, Grimes explained her son's name including the meanings of the symbols and variables. She explained that the X stood for, 'the unknown variable' while AE refers to the 'elven spelling of Ai,' meaning 'love &/or Artificial intelligence.

The A-12 stands for the 'precursor to SR-17, which is the couple's favourite aircraft because it has 'no weapons, no defences, just speed,' adding: 'Great in battle but non-violent.' In an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk said, "First of all, my partner is the one who, mostly, actually came up with the name. I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced 'ash'... yeah... and then A-12 is my contribution."