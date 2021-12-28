“The third film always sucks” says Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse. It’s a bit ironic seeing how that film itself was the weakest of the entire trilogy. Nevertheless there is great talk about how the third film in a trilogy is always the most lackluster one. This has to do with how the bulk of the themes are already covered in the first two films and there is no other place to take the character to. This results in the third films in a trilogy having some very weird ideas and just being lackluster in general. Year Ender 2021: From The Batman to No Time to Die, 7 Best Trailers That Blew Our Mind!

Although most third films do end up being bad, some gems will squeak in right through the corner of your eye. Just in the last few years we have had great examples of fully realised trilogies with every movie being great. That is an extremely rare occurrence. So let’s take a look at third films that didn’t ruin their trilogies at all. Year Ender 2021: From Tom & Jerry to The Matrix Resurrections, 11 Most Disappointing Hollywood Films of the Year and the One Redeeming Factor About Them! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Well getting the most popular pick right now out of the way, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the best of the MCU Spider-Man Trilogy. Being a culmination of all the Spider-Man movies that came before it, this movie did the impossible and stuck the landing magnificently. While it does have a few inconsistencies, it still manages to deliver an amazing finale that will leave every Spider-Man fan happy.

John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum

After two great films, John Wick 3 comes in and ups the ante once again by delivering an exciting action flick. John Wick 3 sees our titular character on the run as there is a bounty put out on him. What results is two hours of Keanu Reeves kicking ass and looking damn good while doing it.

The Dark Knight Rises

There have been a lot of mixed opinions regarding The Dark Knight Rises, but you can’t disagree that it is one hell of a finale. After The Dark Knight it would have been impossible to make a follow up even half as good as it, but Christopher Nolan did that amazingly and gave us one of the best endings ever.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is one of the biggest feats in filmmaking. Having three films just improve continuously over the course of time, this was a three film experience like no other. Especially The Return of the King which delivered amazingly. It did a full house sweep during the Oscars and just created history all around.

War for the Planet of the Apes

War for the Planet of the Apes is a technical marvel that went above and beyond and gave us one of the best conclusions the last film in a trilogy could offer. Caesar’s story being completed in such an emotional and awe inspiring way, Matt Reeves proved that you can make an amazing movie with monkeys just emoting.

