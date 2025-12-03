Hollywood star George Clooney said that he’s still upset about losing the role of J.D. in Ridley Scott’s 1991 film Thelma & Louise to his friend Brad Pitt. George Clooney Refuses To Work With 'Three Kings' Director David O Russell Again, Calls Him 'Miserable F***’.

Clooney told The Sunday Times: “I got to the final test for a role in Thelma & Louise. And, Brad got it.”

“I didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years, because I was annoyed. The part launched his career in film. He was doing sitcoms and crap before, so when it was the thing that could’ve launched me?”

In the film, J.D. is a rugged vagabond who sparks a fleeting romance with Thelma played by Geena Davis. As noted by Clooney, the film cemented Pitt as a bankable movie star. In the years following, Pitt led films like A River Runs Through It, Interview with the Vampire, Se7en and 12 Monkeys, reports variety.com.

Pitt still taunts him about winning the Thelma and Louise role.

“Oh yeah, he still gives me shit,” he said.

“But, of course, when I saw it, I was, like, well, it had to be that guy.”

Clooney had to wait a few years after the release of Thelma & Louise to get his movie star break. He became a household name playing Dr. Doug Ross on “ER” from 1994 to 1999.

In 1997, he was cast as the titular Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin. A year later, Clooney landed the film that cemented his leading man status: Steven Soderbergh’s 1998 thriller Out of Sight.

Clooney has been feted with several accolades, including two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award and four Golden Globe Awards as well as nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. ‘I Had Stationery Made Up With His Name’: When George Clooney Revealed His Hilarious Prank War With Brad Pitt.

His honors include the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2015, the Honorary Cesar in 2017, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2018, and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2022.

