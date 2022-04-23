Gigi Hadid is a beautiful model, who is a global phenomenon. Since the very young age of 2, Gigi had been working as a model. Paul Marciano of Guess discovered this little baby and got her to model for Baby Guess. She was a part of this stint for a while after which she went on to focus on her studies. She eventually returned to modelling in 2011 with Marciano and was named the face of a Guess campaign in 2012. Hadid has shot three campaigns with Guess as an adult. Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Strip Down to Nothing As They Pose for a Hot Brand Photoshoot.

This was just the beginning as we now know her as one of the topmost models in the world and also an icon for many. She became the face of many high-end brands including Valentino, Moschino, Versace and Fendi. She also went on to collaborate with both Vogue Eyewear and Messika Jewelry and even became one of the most successful Victoria Secret's models. She also appeared on many different international Vogue covers British Vogue in March, Vogue Italia, and Vogue Brazil. She also scored multiple American covers, including the Harper's Bazaar, V Magazine and W Magazine. She also covered LOVE Magazine's 10th Anniversary edition, Chaos 69, and Chaos True Originals – Disney Special.

Apart from reigning on the work front, the young model also moved forward in her personal life. She gave birth to her first child with Zayn Malik in 2020. While the couple may have parted ways, nothing has come between them from taking care of the little one. Hadid is very protective of her little munchkin, Khai. She has never shared a picture of her daughter and is often seen slamming the media for not respecting her privacy. Gigi Hadid Made Slicked Fringe and Bleached Eyebrows Look So Good at the LFW 2019: 10 Other Times Her Hairstyles Made Us Go WOW.

But while she never posts her baby's face on social media, she knows that she cannot keep her fans disappointed. She often posts pictures of Khai with her face hidden Be it her little hands and legs or her back, Gigi often treats fans with snaps of the little cutie. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, let's take a look at some of the pictures that she posted of Khai on Instagram.

Take A Look:

Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Khai's Cutness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Makes Your Heart Melt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Adorable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

While Fans Want To See Her Face, They Are Happy With Such Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

So So Small!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

This surely will give you all some baby fever, all thanks to Gigi Hadid. Join us in wishing the super talented model a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).