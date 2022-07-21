Actors Wyatt Russell and Kurt Russell have been roped in to star in the upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father and son duo join previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski in the show based on Legendary's growing Monsterverse franchise, reports Variety. Kurt Russell Birthday: From Mr Nobody in Fast & Furious to Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy– 5 Popular Roles Played by the Actor.

In the show, following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.

Kurt is a legendary actor known for his roles in films like Escape from New York and Escape from LA, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, Backdraft, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He has also starred in the Quentin Tarantino films Death Proof and The Hateful Eight while he had a minor role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Wyatt is known for his starring role in the series Lodge 49 as well as for shows like The Good Lord Bird and Under the Banner of Heaven. He is also part of the MCU like his father, having starred in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. From WandaVision to Loki, 7 Best Characters Introduced in MCU Through Marvel Disney+ Shows So Far!

Variety exclusively reported that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. The show continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like Kong: Skull Island' and 2014's Godzilla.

