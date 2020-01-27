Grammy Awards 2020: Aerosmith and Run DMC Reunite to Perform ‘Living on the Edge’ and ‘Walk This Way’ (Watch Video)

Aerosmith and Run DM at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aerosmith reunited with hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. for their hit single "Walk this way" during the rock band's performance at the Grammys here. The band started with their 1993 hit with frontman Steven Tyler running up to Lizzo so that she could help out with the chorus. The hip-hop group then joined the band for "Walk this way", which they re-recorded in 1986 with Tyler and Joe Perry. Their entrance on stage was a dramatic one -- knocking down a wall a la the original video. Grammy Awards 2020: Tyler, The Creator Wins Best Rap Album for ‘Igor’ at the Grammys.

Later in the performance, they held up Kobe Bryant's Lakers jersey to honour the late basketball player who died in a helicopter crash earlier on Sunday, reports rollingstone.com. Absent from the Grammys performance and the band's MusiCares tribute was drummer Joey Kramer, who accused his bandmates of excluding him from the Grammy festivities in a lawsuit. John Douglas took his place. Grammy Awards 2020: WATCH Billie Eilish’s Mesmerizing Grammys Performance as She Sings ‘When the Party’s Over’.

Kramer, who said Aerosmith forced him to re-audition for his long-time gig, said in a statement: "I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognised along with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys' Lifetime Achievement honours can ever be repeated."

Aerosmith responded in a statement saying: "Joey Kramer is our brother; his wellbeing is of paramount importance to us. "However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so."

Aerosmith and Run DM's 2020 Grammys Performance

After the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, which featured Foo Fighters, Gary Clark Jr., Jonas Brothers, Alice Cooper and more, and the 2020 Grammys performance, Aerosmith will resume their Las Vegas residency later this month, with additional shows scheduled in May and June. The band also plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a European tour this summer.