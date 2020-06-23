Whoever said where there is a will, there is a way was so damn true. This will got some of the filmmakers and artists unite amid the COVID-19 lockdown to find a way to make films! Netflix presents the trailer of Homemade, which is a collection of such stories that were shot during isolation. Mind you, these are made on zero budget and no crew in the vicinity. Over The Moon Trailer: Netflix's Animated Musical Promises a Story of Hope and Lunar Dreams (Watch Video).

It gets on board artists like Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Sebastián Lelio (Gloria Bell), Pablo Larraín (Jackie), and Rachel Morrison (Black Panther’s cinematographer). Larrain, his brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larrain under the pair’s Fabula banner, and Lorenzo Mieli, CEO of Fremantle-backed Italian outfit The Apartment have collaborated to give this wonderful rainbow of stories to the fans straight from their homes. Here is the list that you should know about.

Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”) – short filmed in Clichy Montfermeil (France)

Paolo Sorrentino (“The Great Beauty,” “The New Pope”) – short filmed in Rome (Italy)

Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther,” “Mudbound”) – short filmed in Los Angeles (U.S.)

Pablo Larraín (“El Club,” “Jackie”) – short filmed in Santiago (Chile)

Rungano Nyoni (“Kuuntele: I am not a witch”) – short filmed in Lisbon (Portugal)

Natalia Beristáin (“She does not want to sleep alone”) – short filmed in Mexico City (Mexico)

Sebastian Schipper (“Victoria,” “Roads”) – short filmed in Berlin (Germany)

Naomi Kawase (“True Mothers,” “Sweet Bean”) – short filmed in Nara (Japan)

David Mackenzie (“Hell or High Water,” “Outlaw King”) – short filmed in Glasgow (Scotland)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Kindergarten Teacher,” “The Honourable Woman”) – short filmed in Vermont (U.S.)

Nadine Labaki & Khaled Mouzanar (“Caramel,” “Capernaum”) – short filmed in Beirut (Lebanon)

Antonio Campos (“The Devil All The Time”) – short filmed in Springs, New York City (U.S.)

Johnny Ma (“Old Stone,” “To live to sing”) – short filmed in San Sebastian del Oeste, Jalisco (Mexico)

Kristen Stewart (“Clouds of Sils Maria,” “Come Swim”) – short filmed in Los Angeles (U.S.)

Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham,” “Blinded by the Light”) – short filmed in London (U.K.)

Sebastián Lelio (“Gloria Bell,” “A Fantastic Woman”) – short filmed in Santiago (Chile)

Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” “The Bad Batch”) – short filmed in Los Angeles (U.S.)

Watch Homemade Trailer Here:

Well, now that you have a plethora of promising content at your fingertips, hopefully the confusion over 'what to watch next' has gone. With such amazing and stellar artists collaborating for a lockdown film project un

