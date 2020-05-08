Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome Become Parents to a Baby Girl and Fans Are Thrilled to Welcome the New 'Weasley' Member! 

Georgia Groome, Rupert Grint (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A few months ago, we had reported that actor Rupert Grint who shot to fame with his portrayal of the character of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films was expecting his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. Their representative has now confirmed that the little bundle of joy is here and that Rupert and Georgia have become parents to a baby girl. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their first child. The happy news was confirmed by E! News who reported Rupert's representative's statement which said, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl."Harry Potter Turns 39 Years Old: 15 Amazing Details About the Boy Wizard and His Friends That You Probably Didn’t Notice in the Movies!

Grint has a huge fan base thanks to Harry Potter and they were thrilled to hear the big news. It's a big moment for Rupert's fans too considering they saw him grow up with the Harry Potter films and many feel like they have been a part of his journey. On a fan account of the star, Rupert's well-wishers have been sending him congratulatory messages that are filled with Harry Potter references. A user wrote, "Another Weasley.. Eh... I know just what to do with u... GRYFFINDOR!!" Another user wondered if Grint would name his daughter Molly (after Ron Weasley's mother in Harry Potter.) Harry Potter Actor Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome To Welcome Their First Baby.

Rupert Grint's Fan Page Welcomes the New 'Weasley' Member:

Here's Another Congratulatory Tweet for the New Weasley in Town:

very wellcome to new Weasley member, daughter of Rupert Grint Weasley. sorry to say, how hard you try you are still part of us. potterhead wont loose any successor. #RupertGrint — ㅏㄱㅑㄴㅜㅁ°그리스나 (@vibkrssla) May 8, 2020

In an interview, Rupert had spoken about why he won't name his child Ron, if it's a boy. He said, "It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.” Well, now that it's a girl, fans can't wait to find out what the little munchkin will be named as and whether it will have a Harry Potter reference. While we wait for the big reveal, here's sending the happy couple a big congratulations!