It was surprising for a huge set of people after Max Ehrich, who is currently engaged to pop singer Demi Lovato professed his love for her former Disney pal, Selena Gomez. However, it later turned out that those tweets were fake. Demi took to her Instagram account and broke her silence on the matter recently. Demi wrote on her Insta stories, "It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other.” She didn't name any names, and continued, "If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”

For the uninitiated, Breonna was a young Black woman who was killed in her sleep six months ago in Louisville by some cops. Demi didn't stop there as she added another image to her stories and further wrote that "it's easier to tear apart celebrities", but also added that each one of us should come together and "work on solutions together." Demi Lovato Gives Heartwarming Shout-Out to Her Fans, Says 'Just Thinking About You Guys' (Read Tweet).

Demi Lovato asks fans to stop pitting female artists against one another in new Instagram story: “It’s really sad when people fake images to put women against one another....don’t y’all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020?” pic.twitter.com/sWaD3t82o7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2020

Demi added one final image and wrote on that, “So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please,” with a red heart emoji at the end.

Coming back to Max and Demi's relationship, it has grown stronger in the past few months. So clearly those fake tweets are not going to harm their romance, which they took to the next level on July 23 when he proposed to her on a beach, and she said yes! Needless to say, Demi's fans couldn’t have been happier for her to have found true love.

