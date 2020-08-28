Singer Demi Lovato is all up for her fans, as she gave a special shout-out to her legion of followers on Friday. The 'Heart Attack' singer hopped on to Twitter, saying "just thinking about you guys". The 28-year-old singer stated that she is feeling "so grateful" for the "support" shown in by her admirers. Hinting at the halt of music concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she further noted how much she misses seeing them during shows. Demi Lovato Birthday: 6 Times the ‘I Love Me’ Singer Made Us Truly Love Her Thanks to Her Gorgeous Fashion (View Pics)

"Just thinking about you guys.. I'm feeling so grateful for you all and your support.. I just really miss meeting your beautiful faces and hearing you sing at my shows.. that's all," the tweet read. In March, Lovato had dropped her much-awaited motivational music track 'I Love Me'. Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth More Than USD 2.5 Million

Read Demi Lovato's Tweet Below

Just thinking about you guys.. I’m feeling so grateful for you all and your support.. I just really miss meeting your beautiful faces and hearing you sing at my shows.. that’s all 🥰🙃💞 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 28, 2020

The newly-released music is a complete take on self-love, empowerment, and affirmation. The last album was released by the artist in 2017 -- 'Tell Me You Love Me'. Recently, the 'Sober' singer, made a triumphant return to the stage with a stellar performance at the 2020 Super Bowl and also at the 2020 Grammy Awards.