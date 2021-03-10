Actors Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have shown off their first looks from their latest movie House of Gucci and they look everything Italian and glamorous. Gaga on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her co-star from the sets of the much-awaited film. Dressed in full stylistic regalia, Gaga wore a black turtleneck, black pants, a black belt. She accessorised her outfit with gold necklaces, earrings, and bracelets as she stood next to Driver in the Italian Alps. Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde Shares Florence Pugh’s First Look From Harry Styles Starrer (See Pic).

Driver sported a beige turtleneck sweater with white salopettes with the sleeves tied around his waist and wide-rimmed black glasses as he smiled with his arm around his costar. The lead duo could be seen posing on a snow-capped mountain. Gaga captioned the post, "Signore e Signora Gucci," which translates to Mr. and Mrs. Gucci. As per People magazine, 'House of Gucci' is based on the popular book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden. Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise’s First Look From the Film Is Out (View Pic).

The upcoming movie follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995. Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in 1991. In 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.

Patrizia was convicted of arranging her husband's murder in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Their daughters, Alessandra and Allegra, asked that her conviction be overturned, claiming her brain tumour had affected her ability to reason. The two were successful and in 2000 an appeals court in Italy reduced Patrizia's sentence to 26 years. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison due to good behaviour.

The upcoming film is being helmed by Ridley Scott and also stars Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Jeremy Irons. 'House of Gucci' is set to the big screens on November 24, 2021. Written by Roberto Bentivegna, the film went on floors in Rome last month. The star cast has been in Italy for a couple of weeks now, prepping and shooting 'House of Gucci'.

Check Out Lady Gaga's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Both Gaga and Driver are Oscar-nominated actors. This is Gaga's first acting endeavour after her 2018 blockbuster 'A Star Is Born', co-starring Bradley Cooper. Driver, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film 'Marriage Story', co-starring Scarlett Johansson.