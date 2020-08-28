After much of hype online, Korean pop-group BLACKPINK and singing sensation Selena Gomez's latest song "Ice Cream" has finally made it to the web and it's delicious. Before this, the creators had teased fans with some amazing posters of the band members of BLACKPINK and they were simply hot. Now, talking about the song, it is colourful as well as flirty that every girl on Earth should to tune into ASAP. Just as the name suggests, the "Ice Cream" song is tempting and sees Gomez in a bubbly avatar. Well, this track is going to be a hit for sure as within 3 hours of its release it has churned around 2.9 million likes on YouTube. BLACKPINK Ft Selena Gomez: 'Icecream' Stars Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie Feature On Funky Posters! (View Pics).

Elaborating on the song, it starts with the BLACKPINK girls and then we get to see Selena in a striped bikini in an ice-cream truck. The girls in the clip are seen doing all sort of fun. Right from serving ice-cream, playing with a tennis racket to even posing beside a golden retriever, it's crazy. FYI, the BLACKPINK group consist of four members namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. BLACKPINK To Collaborate With Selena Gomez? Netizens Support The Singer After BLINKS Troll Her.

Check Out The "Ice Cream" Song Below:

In case, you might be wondering, why is Selena seen as an ice-cream seller in the track then the reason is that it's linked to her new cooking show Selena + Chef. Also, as we all know the obsession surrounding K-pop stars and so the collab is BOMB in true sense. What is your take on it? Did you like the "Ice Cream" song? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

