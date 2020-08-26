There has been a substantial amount of hype around the new single song release of BLACKPINK feat Selena Gomez! The K-Pop band members are finally collaborating with this international singing sensation and the fans cannot wait more for its release. However, before that, they released individual posters of their single that is named as 'Icecream.' The band queens Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie are seen on these posters. Jisoo To Debut In K-Drama Titled as Snowdrop: Check Out Stunning Pics of the BLACKPINK Band Member!.

Their management team, YG Entertainment shared the glimpse of their new release and netizens are going crazy. The poster has a pink backdrop with 'icecream-like' drawing on it. It has 'Blackpink and Selena Gomez' written on it in a fun and vibrant manner. Check out these posters below.

Lisa

Rose

Jennie

Jisoo

On the other hand, band member Jisoo is soon to make her debut as the lead actress in a K-Drama called 'Snowdrop.' She has earlier done short roles in television projects like The Producers and Arthdal Chronicles. However, as of now, the fans are super duper excited about 'iCe Cream!' Stay tuned with us for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).