Jenna Fischer celebrates her 48th birthday on March 7. And, to mark her special day we have searched for something different that she loves and stays happy with. While, going through the actress' social media, her love for pets got our attention and its too beautiful. The Office star is super obsessed with dogs and cats and her Instagram handle is the proof. Her cat named Sonny is a golden fur baby who enjoys 57.4K followers on Instagram, as of now, and on the other hand she has a doggo named Maggie. Fischer always treats her fans by sharing cute pictures of herself with her pets and those are just unmissable. Jenna Fischer Birthday Special: 10 Funny and Strangely Inspiring Quotes by the Actress from The Office.

Now coming to Fischer's professional front, she has appeared in movies like Born Champion, LolliLove, Slither, Blades of Glory, The Brothers Solomon, The Promotion, Solitary Man, A Little Help, The Giant Mechanical Man, Kiss Me, Brad's Status and The 15:17 to Paris, etc. However, the American actress is best known for essaying the role of Pam Beesley on NBC's sitcom The Office. Jenna Fischer Faces Wardrobe Malfunction but Nails the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Wrapping a Towel for the Interview.

On the occasion of Jenna Fischer's 48th birthday, let's have a look on her some pictures with her pets that are too sweet:

Kisses For Sonny!

Posing With Love!

Wet Kisses!

Posing With Maggie!

Four Months Old Maggie!

That Cute And Innocent Face!

Update On Her Pup!

A Shining Picture With Sonny!

Sonny Doing Some Yoga Pose!

A Sweet, Calm And Adorable Click!

So, these were some of our favourite pictures of Jenna Fischer with her pets Sonny and Maggie. We wish this beautiful dog and cat-loving actress many many happy returns of the day!

