It is Jennifer Aniston’s birthday today and fans across the globe are pouring in tons of love for the actress. Daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, this beauty started working as an actress from an early age. She rose to fame for her portrayal as Rachel Green in the in the American sitcom Friends. Her character was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and viewers totally loved it. The audiences saw Rachel evolving as a spoiled, inexperienced ‘daddy’s girl’ into a successful businesswoman, then her on-and-off relationship, her style and much more. But what caught everyone’s attention is Rachel’s hilarious one-liners. And some of these quotes are not just fun to be heard in reel, but girls could even use them in real life. Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Sexy Monochrome Pic From the Archives to Talk About Self-Love.

Rachel Green and her gang of pals have given us all some or the other life lessons. She is the youngest of Friends six main characters. This young girl might be known for her spoiled character, but she is also a courageous young woman. And as the series progressed, Rachel’s character was gradually tailored to suit Jennifer. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular quotes used by this bratty beauty on Friends. Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow And Courteney Cox Have A Friends Reunion (Watch Video).

“No Uterus, No Opinion”

Rachel Green from Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I’m Probably 98% Happy And 2% Jealous”

Rachel Green from Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Everyone Is Getting Married Or Pregnant Or Promoted And I’m Getting Coffee! And It’s Not Even For Me!”

Rachel Green from Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

“How Do You Expect Me To Grow If You Won’t Let Me Blow?”

Rachel Green from Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Oh, I’m sorry. Did My Back Hurt Your Knife?”

Rachel Green from Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Oh, That’s Okay, Girls Tend To Not Like Me”

Rachel Green from Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

Aren’t these totally befitting responses that could be applied in real? Well, all thanks to Rachel Green! We wish the iconic star, Jennifer Aniston, a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

