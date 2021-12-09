Actress Jennifer Aniston recalled walking out of the reunion special for 'Friends'. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the actress shared that she could no longer handle it after being reminded of the "hardest time" in her life, reports aceshowbiz.com. Friends Reunion HBO Max Special in China Cuts Cameos of BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

"Time travel is hard," she said. "I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were'. Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here'." Friends Reunion Special: From David Beckham to BTS, Here Is Every Star You Will See in the Episode.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the hit series, went on to share: "And it just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'"

Calling it "very jarring", 'The Morning Show' star added: "And of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say. So I had to walk out at certain points. I don't know how they cut around it." She opened up that what made her emotional about life following 'Friends' was the fact that she worried about her career.

"It was more personal stuff that I had expectations about that sort of shape-shifted, so to speak," she added. "That was what was jarring, that we all had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it," she said. "But again, everything's a blessing if you're able to look at life's ups and downs in that way. And if it all hadn't happened, I would not be sitting here the woman that I am."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2021 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).