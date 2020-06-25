Friends is an iconic show, there are no two ways about that. There are literally very few people who have not been exposed to this awesomeness. Even if there is a set of people who have not watched Friends (how?!), they at least know the names of the characters. Given the huge popularity of the show, it was very difficult for the members of the star cast to create a new image after the television sitcom concluded in 2004. It took them some years, but they did it. For example, today, Jennifer Aniston is not just Rachel Green from Friends. She got candid about her career post Friends and admitted that she feared she'd never be able to escape playing Rachel.

Aniston, along with many other A-list actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Rose Byrne, Helena Bonham Carter and Janelle Monae, took part in a The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable discussion recently and it is during this she said, “You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape ‘Rachel from Friends’ and it’s on all the time and you’re like, ‘Stop playing that f***ing show! (Laughter.)'” Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Her Rarely-Spotted '11-11' Tattoo During Her Chat With Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow.

But that doesn't mean Jennifer does not like watching Friends. In fact, she told her co-star Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay), in a separate interview that she loves stumbling upon a Friends episode. “This one time I was with Courteney [Cox] and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing, and then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer, like two nerds, watching these bloopers, laughing at ourselves,” the Emmy winner said. Like we said earlier, Jennifer has been successfully able to keep Rachel behind and do some good work after Friends. It was clearly not a cakewalk for her!

