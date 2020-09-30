Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting. During an interview, Aniston was asked what was the closest she ever got to quitting the business, reports eonline.com. "I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind which it never did before," Aniston replied. Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow And Courteney Cox Have A Friends Reunion (Watch Video)

The actress said that she thought about it before "The Morning Show", but after a different "unprepared project" she had completed that "s**** the life out of me". "I don't know if this is what interests me," she recalled thinking. Lili Reinhart Shares Her ‘Unpopular Opinion’ About Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s Recent Reunion

As for an alternate career option, she said: "Interior design, probably. I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

