English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has issued a statement following his inflammatory comments about Meghan Markle. Jeremy had made the remarks about the Duchess of Sussex in a column for the UK tabloid The Sun. The Clarkson's Farm presenter shared a statement on social media, saying he is "horrified to have caused so much hurt," reports Variety. Harry & Meghan Review: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say it All In This Effectively Powerful Documentary! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it," a contrite Clarkson tweeted. "In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

According to Variety, in Clarkson's December 16 column, titled 'One day, Harold the glove puppet will tell the truth about A Woman Talking B******ks,' the former Top Gear presenter wrote of Markle: "I hate her. Not like I hate (Scottish National Party leader) Nicola Sturgeon or (British serial killer) Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level."

He continued, referencing an infamous Game of Thrones scene involving Lena Headey's Cersei: "At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her." In the column, which Clarkson writes weekly for The Sun, he suggests that Prince Harry has no "control" over his actions anymore, largely thanks to Markle. Meghan Markle Says She Was ‘Fed to the Wolves’ in Her Newly Released Docuseries.

He goes on to wring his hands over the fate of the royal family, which he seems to believe will be gravely damaged by Markle and Prince Harry's accusations in the six-hour docuseries, which concluded on December 15, 2022. Variety adds that Clarkson's daughter Emily Clarkson, an author and podcast host, made clear on her official Instagram stories that she did not agree with her father's comments.

"My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media," wrote Emily Clarkson. She added: "I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).