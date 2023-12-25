American actor Jeremy Strong celebrates his birthday on the special day of December 25, Christmas Eve. The actor, who turns 45, is most known for playing the role of Kendall Roy in Succession. The actor is highly praised for his role in the show, even an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in the hit show. The actor did not reach to his current heights so easily, he took some time to mark his presence in the industry. Succession Season 4 Finale Review: Netizens Left Emotional After Watching the 'Tragic' Battle for the Crown Between the Roy Siblings, Jeremy Strong's Performance Receives Acclaim.

The 45-year-old actor has proven that talent and hard work never go unnoticed. Jeremy's portrayal of Kendall Roy has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. The hit show Succession has ended with his fourth and final season, leaving fans a bit disappointed. But it is not the last that we see the actor working. Jeremy was also listed among the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2022. As the talented actor celebrates his 45th birthday today, let us look into some of the lesser-known facts about the Succession star.

Check Out the Trailer for Succession Season 4:

1. Jeremy started his acting career in theatre

Like many critically acclaimed actors, Jeremy Strong also started his career by performing in numerous plays. The actor made his debut with A Man for All Seasons in 2008.

Jeremy Strong (Photo Credits: GETTY IMAGES)

2. Jeremy is known for his intense method acting

Jeremy Strong has become a known face among the intense method actors in the industry. To prepare for his role in Succession, Jeremy deeply studied American business tycoon Rupert Murdoch's biography, whose life is said to have been the inspiration for the hit HBO TV show.

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Jeremy lives in New York with his family

Jeremy is a very private person and doesn't share much updates about his personal life. Jeremy is married to a Denmark-born documentary director, Emma Wall. The couple are parents to three daughters with whom they live in NewYork City.

Jeremy Strong with wife Emma Wall(Photo Credits: GETTY IMAGES)

4. Jeremy's favourite actors are Al Pacino, Daniel Day-Lewis and Dustin Hoffman

Growing up, Jeremy always looked up to method actors who were quite popular for their method acting style, committing to every role they played. Jeremy was lucky enough to work as legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis's assistant on the sets of The Ballad of Jack and Rose in 2005. Daniel Day-Lewis Birthday Special: From Gangs of New York to Phantom Thread, 7 Best Films of This Acting Legend Ranked As per IMDB (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jeremy Strong in Humboldt County (Photo Credits: X)

5. Jeremy went to high school with Chris Evans

There was a time when Jeremy had to struggle a lot to bag roles after he moved to New York in 2001. At this time, he contacted his ex-classmate Chris Evans, who was then working as a young comedic actor, to get signed by some agency. Jeremy finallydebuted in a film with Humboldt County in the year 2008.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2023 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).