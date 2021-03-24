Jim Parsons is a force to reckon with. The actor who started his Broadway career in 2011 bagged his first role as Tommy Boatwright in the play The Normal Hear. He then auditioned for between 15 and 30 television pilot but none of these shows made it to the screen due to one reason or another. It all changed when he landed a role in The Big Bang Theory as Sheldon Cooper. Parsons essayed the role for 2007 to 2019 and is considered as one of the wittiest characters to have ever been written. The character even got its own spinoff series titled Young Sheldon.

Parsons won four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a TCA Award, and two Critics' Choice Television Awards for his portrayal as Sheldon. Cooper is a senior theoretical physicist at The California Institute of Technology (Caltech). He shares an apartment with his colleague and best friend, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and is also friends and coworkers with Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). His character is quite witty and unreasonably annoying at times. He has the weirdest things to say to people and is loved for the very same reason.

Jim Parsons is celebrating his 48th birthday today and to celebrate his birthday, we have listed 7 of his wittiest dialogues from The Big Bang Theory. From making fun of people's wit to reasoning why he is not listening to someone, here is a look at some really amazing quotes by Sheldon Cooper.

"The X-Men were named after the X in Charles Xavier. Since I am Sheldon Cooper, you will be my C-Men."

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper Quotes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"If you don’t mind, I’d like to stop listening to you."

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper Quotes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"People say you can’t live without love, I think oxygen is more important."

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper Quotes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"No, no I’m listening. It just takes me a minute to process so much stupid all at once."

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper Quotes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"The need to find another human being to share one’s life with, has always puzzled me. Maybe I’m so interesting all by myself."

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper Quotes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"People should have chips implanted in their skull that should explode when they say something stupid."

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper Quotes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

"One cries because one is sad. I cry because others are stupid and that makes me sad."

Jim Parsons aka Sheldon Cooper Quotes (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jim Parsons was the perfect to fit the role of Sheldon Cooper and because of his amazing acting, the character has now become iconic. Join us in wishing Parsons a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).