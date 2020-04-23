John Legend Performs 'Bigger Love' at BET's Coronavirus Benefit Concert (Watch Video)

John Legend Performing 'Bigger Love' (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Singer John Legend on Wednesday delivered his new tune 'Bigger Love' at the BET's coronavirus benefit concert. In the two-hour show, the 41-year-old singer performed his latest music by giving it a 'soul train' spin. As cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the musician was dressed in a suave suit, yellow-tinted sunglasses and a full afro, as he performed with a group of dancers in the background (virtually) grooving to the song. Quarantine Diaries: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Host Wedding for Daughter Luna’s Stuffed Animals (Watch Video)

He began the performance and sang: "We got a one-way ticket love/ We ain't going no place but up/ Nothing can stop this/ No one can top us/ We got a bigger love. "The concert was also set to feature the performance of other artists including Alicia Keys, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, H.E.R, and more. COVID-19 Pandemic: John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Are Finding It Difficult to Entertain Their Kids During Quarantine.

John Legend Sings 'Bigger Love' at BET's Concert

BET's 'Saving Our Selves' has established a COVID-19 relief fund in partnership with United Way Worldwide to support African Americans who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.