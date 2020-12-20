If there is one man who can make your laugh the hardest, it is Jonah Hill playing any character on the screen. The actor has had an interesting trajectory while doing various characters in movies that went on to become iconic. Be it his stint in Superbad or his innocent character in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, you know you laughed hard when you saw his entry in the story. Films like Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Funny People, This Is The End are some of the best movies oh Jonah. Study Shows Jonah Hill Swears the Most, Beats Samuel L Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hill began his career with David O. Russell’s I Heart Huckabees in 2004 and soon bagged a role in Judd Apatow’s classic comedy The 40-Year-Old-Virgin. The duo became a hit and they worked together again for Superbad and what followed was a series of marvellous performances. Not only great comedy movies, but Jonah has also worked with several prominent filmmakers. he as done films with Martin Scorsese, Bennett Miller, Quentin Tarantino, Todd Phillips, the Coen brothers and Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

While it might be difficult to list 5 best and the funniest films starring Jonah Hill, we thought we should do it after all! The actor turns 37 today and we want to celebrate it by talking about 5 of his most entertaining films made. Check the list below: She Said Yes! Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Gianna Santos Are Engaged Now.

Superbad

This film has to top the list as there cannot be another crazy film like Superbad. Based on screenwriters Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s own high school experiences, the film is all about two best friends and their hopeless romantic journey. Hill and co-star Michael Cera hope to impress their crushes -Jules (Emma Stone) and Becca (Martha MacIsaac) by bringing alcohol to a house party. Their journey to acquire alcohol is every teenager and you die laughing riot.

The Wolf Of The Wal Street

While the black comedy The Wolf Of The Wal Street was based on the theme of stock markets and the life of a billionaire stockbroker essayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, it would have been incomplete without Jonah. He added the humour to this film about frauds, money and luxury. In Martin Scorsese’s film, Belfort (Leonardo) and Azoff (Jonah) start a brokerage firm named Stratton Oakmont. They rake in illegal millions and live a life that everyone imagines of. Jonah's presence in the film was a remarkable move made by Martin.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

In Judd Apatow’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Hill had a small yet impactful role. He essayed the role of a confused shopper at the strange store and his fight to acquire a pair of silver shoes is hilarious. His conversations with Steve Carell and the owner of the store Trish Piedmont (Catherine Keener) was Jonah, a young kid at his absolute best. Jonah Hill Turns Down Robert Pattinson’s Batman Movie, Did Warner Bros Reject His $10 Million Demand for the Villain Role?

21 Jump Street

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum became the ultimate duo after the release of 21 Jump Street. Hill not only starred in this comic film but also co-wrote it. The two essayed the role of former high school enemies - Morton Schmidt (Hill) and Greg Jenko (Tatum) who become partners in the local police department. They are assigned a task to bring a synthetic drug ring to light. They go undercover and pretend to be high school students and their adventure is one hilarious journey.

This Is The End

When we say there is no other film like This is the End, we mean it truly. If you want to just sit and laugh for two and a half hour, this Jonah Hill movie is just the right pick for you. Just imagine a world where Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson get stuck in an apocalypse and their comedic sides are heightened, that This Is The End for you. Jonah played himself in the film and the scene from the film where he gets possessed is both raunchy and hilarious.

This was absolutely fun for us and we hope you approve of our list too. Here's wishing the talented and hilariously amazing Jonah Hill a very happy birthday.

