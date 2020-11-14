Johnny Depp was asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3 by Warner Bros, following the actors' defeat in the libel case against a UK tabloid. The paper had called the actor 'wife beater' against which he had filed a lawsuit. Now, reports about the actors replacing Depp in the role of Grindelwald are already doing the round. Now, Depp's co-star Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, has opened up about his departure. "It’s an enormous film, and there are many, many layers to it. It’s probably one of the biggest productions I’ve ever worked on. And in a situation like this, you defer to the studio. That’s all you can do," he said, as per cbr.com. Following the Johnny Depp Row, Petition to Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Crosses 1 Million Signatures!

He added, "Because you have to turn up and play your part. It was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role, Johnny had actually only done a day’s filming, I think, on his own. In a franchise like this, it’s the studio and the company that make the big decisions. And you have to go along with those, because we’re just a member of the team." Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen Could Replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald; 5 Movies or Series That Show Why He Is the Perfect Replacement!

Reports also claim that since Depp shot for one day, he will be paid his full salary for the film, despite the exit.

Johnny Depp is in a legal battle with his wife Amber Heard. Both of them have accused each other of domestic abuse. While Depp was fired, the same studio has not made any comment about Heard, who is one of the leads in the DCEU. As per reports, she even participated in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Fans have started a petition asking the studio to fire the actress as well.

