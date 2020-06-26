Justin Bieber was serious when he said he takes sexual assault allegations very seriously. The Baby singer has now decided to file a $20 Million Lawsuit against two women who claimed they were the victims of his sexual assault. The ugly claims against the singer started when a certain woman took to her Twitter account to claim how Bieber had sexually assaulted in his room at Four Seasons in Austin in 2014. The singer had then hit back with multiple proofs claiming he never had any reservation at the said hotel and was staying at an Airbnb with his then girlfriend Selena Gomez.

On the same day another woman claimed that Bieber’s bodyguard, Mikey invited her up to his hotel room after a New York City meet-and-greet in May 2015, and sexually assaulted her. “I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage," she wrote in her post. Post her claims, several contradicting tweets about her relationship with Bieber have resurfaced from her Twitter account.

Now, according to TMZ, Bieber and his legal team will sue them for defamation and the $20 million in damages is a total amount derived from both Danielle and Kadi. Which means he's suing them for $10 million each. Justin Bieber Opens Up About Intimacy and Getting Physical in a Relationship, Says 'Sex Can Be Confusing' (Watch Video).

"I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," Bieber had earlier tweeted before he presented all his proofs that rebutted all their claims.

