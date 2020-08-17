Katy Perry is soon going to welcome a baby girl into this world with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and needless to say, they both are very excited for their little angel's arrival. They are also fully prepared, it seems. After all, the singer recently gave a sneak peek into her baby's nursery on her Smile Sunday show. We just can't get over the interiors of the room. “Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room — just a little sneak peek,” Katy is seen gushing as she admits that she has not shown it to anyone else. The nursery is painted in a tone of blush, and includes all the right pieces, which includes a crib, a reclining chair along with a diaper changing station.

As the video begins, Katy points the camera towards a wall, which has baby clothes hung on it. Then comes the actual nursery, and our favourite part (which Katy also "loves") is the silver hexagon-shaped light fixtures. That circular crib is unique and absolutely adorable. The mobile on top of it is just like a cherry on the cake. Katy Perry Talks About The Time When She Hit 'Rock Bottom'.

Check out the video right here:

As you saw, not just the nursery, but Katy also showed some of the baby outfits, and they are just super cute. There is sweet cherry printed onesie inspired by her first hit single, I Kissed A Girl. And then there is another outfit that has Katy's fiance Orlando's face printed all over it. We absolutely love the Eggo Waffle dress. There is a story there as Katy was craving Eggos during most of her pregnancy. Well, Katy and Orlando's baby girl is going to be a very stylish baby, clearly.

