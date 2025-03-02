Singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who is set to head to space on an all women flight, is mourning the loss of her friend and celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. She took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared a series of pictures and videos featuring Jesus Guerrero as she remembered him. She also penned a long note in the caption for her departed friend. Jesus Guerrero Dies at 34: Jennifer Lopez Says ‘I’m Still in Shock’ As She Pays Tribute to the Renowned Celebrity Hairstylist (View Post).

She wrote, “You always made every room so warm and welcome. There was no problem too big to solve and one of your many talents was effortlessly reminding women around the world of our Goddess nature with even just a simple blowout. You took care of everyone and brought a positive energy to everything. It was easy to love you because you always felt like an old friend who would tell you the truth and hold you if you needed an extra cuddle. I know you are ok because you are now in the light that you shined so brightly back here on earth. It’s just us that are left with a dimmer world without you”.

Katy Perry Remembers Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Gurrero

She further mentioned, “I found a quote that sums up the feelings I’ve had this past week that you’ve been gone, ‘Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go’. Let us take that grief and replant it as a seed of love and give it to someone who needs it from you today”. Jesus Guerrero’s family announced his death in a series of Instagram Stories posts on February 23. ‘Jesus Was More Than My Friend’: Kylie Jenner Remembers Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero in Emotional Tribute, Shares Unseen Photos.

In a GoFundMe page, his younger sister Gris said her sibling died “suddenly and unexpectedly”. His cause of death has not been made public. “Life is precious and when we unexpectedly lose ones we love without being able to say goodbye it reminds us to never ever hold back on giving out our love. Jesus, you effervescent soul you, you better be giving the other Jesus a choppy feather or an octopus cut up there lol, till we meet again, I love you Chuy”, Katy Perry added.

