Kylie Jenner joined the growing list of celebrities mourning the sudden passing of renowned hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt tribute along with a series of unseen throwback photos capturing moments from their work, travels, and social gatherings. Reflecting on their deep bond, Kylie wrote, “Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side.” Kylie concluded her emotional post by expressing the depth of her loss, saying, “I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.” Jesus’ untimely demise at the age of 34 has deeply saddened the fashion and entertainment industry, as many remember him for both his talent and his kindness. Jesus Guerrero Dies at 34: Jennifer Lopez Says ‘I’m Still in Shock’ As She Pays Tribute to the Renowned Celebrity Hairstylist (View Post).

Kylie Jenner Remembers Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Check Out the Throwback Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@khy.jenner)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)