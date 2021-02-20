Is this really an end to #Kimye? As according to a report in E! News, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West. The reason behind the same is cited as 'irreconcilable differences'. However, there has been official confirmation from the couple as of yet. "They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while,” a source told the publication. For the one's who are living under the rock, Kim and Kanye have been married for seven years and have four children namely North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West After 6 Years of Marriage; Pictures of 'Kimye' to Remember the Hot Couple By.

It's been a while we've been hearing that things were not right between the duo and seems like finally, Kim has decided to move on. Having said that, Kimye, over the years has flashed some serious couple goals and have melted many hearts with their PDA. It's really hard to believe, that they are getting separated. But before the two make any official announcement over this, let's look at some aww-worthy moments of the two. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Go Separate Ways Has Sparked Funny Memes and Jokes! Hilarious Reactions on the Couple’s Reported Divorce Are Mean but Will Make You LOL Hard.

Mastering The Kissing Pose!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Relationship Goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rena (@kimye.era)

Serving Some Fab Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unorthodox Reviews (@unorthodoxreviews)

Aww... This Is So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

A Romantic Kiss Amidst Nature!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Hahaha... FUN!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

One With The Fam!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by # Everything Kanyeezy (@kanyeunlimited)

Let The Picture Do The Talking Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIMYE 🥀 (@kimberlyskanye)

Well, the above pics are superb and all we wish is that the divorce news is just a publicity gimmick. Having said that, talking about the kids, Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of the children. Kimye had taken the internet by storm when they got married in May 2014 in a grand ceremony. Stay tuned!

