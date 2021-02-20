'Kimye' will no longer be a thing as Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West in Los Angeles Superior Court after 6 1/2 years of marriage/ The divorce has been in the talks for a very long time ever since Kanye's bipolar issues, him running for President and even during Kanye's public mental breakdowns. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday and the divorce brings an impending end to one of the most popular celebrity marriages. The rumours of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separation and that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple has been going around ever since 2020 and 2021

The reality TV superstar and a hip-hop king together have four kids —North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 2; and Psalm. They will also have a vast fortune to split. Kim and Kanye’s separation will be one of the biggest events, shocking all their fans. The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy. The pair have been living separately for a few months, and sources reported to media outlets that their marriage was in deep trouble for the last half of 2020. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she is “done,” and has not been seen wearing her wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLACE TO B (@placetob)

Pretty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓽 𝓗𝓲𝓰𝓱 𝓒𝓾𝓵𝓽𝓾𝓻𝓮 (@mosthighculture)

The Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries_)

West, 43, has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder. In July last year, the mercurial entertainment mogul launched a bid for the US presidency with a rambling speech during which he revealed he had wanted to abort his daughter, and broke down in tears. He also posted a series of tweets, later deleted, that accused his wife and mother-in-law of trying to lock him up and suggested he was seeking a divorce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2021 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).