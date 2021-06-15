Kim Kardashian's Tuesday post on Instagram sees the Reality TV star flaunting her curves in a tiny neon green bikini. In the picture, Kim tucks into a taco and wonders in the caption: "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!" Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Stalker Sent the KUWTK Star a Diamond Ring For Engagement.

The image garnered over 2,806,880 likes within hours. Speaking about her personal life, Kim is going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce on February 19 after seven years of marriage. Kim Kardashian Shares Lovely Family Photo to Wish Ex Kanye West on His Birthday, Says ‘Love U for Life’.

Kim Kardashian Looks Super Hot in Neon Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

They have four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

