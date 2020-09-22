American reality show star, Kim Kardashian has turned up the heat on social media. She took a break from all the eye popping events in her life with a rather relaxing pool outing. She turned this outing into a photoshoot and pretty much a hot one! The model turned entrepreneur has definitely diverted her fans from the chaos in her personal life with husband Kanye West, with this sexy bikini photoshoot. KUWTK Promo: From Kourtney Being Pregnant With Scott Disick's Baby To Khloe Addressing Relationship Insecurities With Tristan, Here's What You Can Expect from The Show's Latest Season (Watch Video).

The 39-year-old sensation was seen flaunting a tiny snakeskin string bikini. With a drink in one hand and shades on her pretty face, she pouts in a bossy manner. She added an oomph factor to this look with a lengthy braid extension that goes well here! Check out the snaps below.

Kim Kardashian's Post:

View this post on Instagram Night Swim A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 21, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

The pictures were posted by Kim amid the rumours of her divorce with Kanye post his anti-abortion statements at a rally. As per a report in Page Six, she 'has the whole divorce planned out.' The source informed the publication that she is 'waiting for Kanye to get through his latest episode.' For now, Kim is trying to be the best version of herself and is quite good at it! Stay tuned for more updates.

