Kris Wu has found himself on the wrong side of the law. His name has come in a teen sex allegations levied on him by a 19-year-old. The latter accused him of luring her to his home on the pretext of discussing a role, the girl had alcohol and then had sex with her when she blacked out, as reported by Hollywood Reporter. People who aren't into Chinese drama or movies may not immediately identify Wu who is actually a huge name in China in the entertainment industry. He is also an Ex-EXO, the Kpop group. So to jog your memory, Kris Wu debuted in Hollywood along with our very own Deepika Padukone in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. xXx: Return of Xander Cage: Deepika Padukone May Return in the Film’s Sequel, Hints Co-star Vin Diesel

Wu played Nicks who is a party guy and a DJ. This is exactly why he blends into the masses pretty well and evades getting caught often. Watch the actor talk about his role in the film. Kris Wu, Chinese Actor And Ex-Member Of Kpop Group EXO, Loses Endorsement Deals Over Teen Sex Allegations

There are a lot of pictures of Kris and Deepika goofing around on the sets of the movie. It seems the two had hit it off really well. XXX: The Return of Xander Cage also starred Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson and Ruby Rose in prominent roles and released in 2017. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime.

