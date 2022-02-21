Kumail Nanjiani celebrates his 44th birthday on February 21. He is widely known for essaying the role of Kingo in Marvel's superhero movie Eternals. Kumail received lots of love and appreciation from the audience for his super energetic portrayal as Kingo. Kumail's huge transformation in body for starring in Eternals locked a healthy space in the hearts of people. His special power as Kingo was to throw cosmic energy projectiles from his hands that still flashes in our eyes. Kumail's finger guns can cut through any material with the strong power and ability. He stunned every Marvel fans with his extraordinary acting skills, we are definitely expecting to see him on more Marvel flicks in the upcoming days. Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Schools Twitter User Who Tried To Troll Him Over His Physical Makeover for Marvel Film.

Apart from Eternals, he has appeared in movies like Life as We Know It, The Five-Year Engagement, The Kings of Summer, Bad Milo, Sex Tape, Addicted to Fresno, Goosebumps, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Big Sick, Duck Butter and The Lovebirds, etc. Kumail also featured in series like Franklin & Bash, Portlandia, Burning Love and Silicon Valley, etc. Lastly, we are very sure that its a bliss to watch him on-screen. Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Reveals He Is ‘Very Uncomfortable’ Discussing About His Body Ever Since His Role in the Marvel Film.

On the occasion of Kumail Nanjiani's 44th birthday, let's hear some of his awesome quotes and sayings as Kingo from Eternals:

Fancy Robots!

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo in Eternals (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Dynasty Of Bollywood!

Greatest Warriors, Thena!

Will Always Follow!

That Was Good!

Beliefs!

Always Remembered!

An Eternal!

Okay!

We Have Thena!

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo from Eternals. We wish this perfect and handsome actor, comedian and screenwriter Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

