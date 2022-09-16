After years of speculation, Timothee Chalamet has finally revealed the mystery actor who gave him the advice of not doing hard drugs and superhero movies. Many thought the actor to be Matthew McConaughey, but it turns out it was Leo all along. Leonardo DiCaprio apparently gave the Dune star the advice to not do hard drugs and superhero films. Timothee Chalamet: I Can’t Imagine What It Is to Grow Up With the Onslaught of Social Media.

Check Out the Tweet:

Timothée Chalamet reveals that Leonardo DiCaprio was the one to give him the advice, ‘No hard drugs and no superhero movies’ (via @voguemagazine) pic.twitter.com/nFWVQUwQoI — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 15, 2022

