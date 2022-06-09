Lightyear first reactions are out, with the early screenings. The sci-fi animated action-adventure film is absolutely winning hearts of fans. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda." Lightyear will hit the big screens on India on June 17. Lightyear: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi’s New Poster Unveiled Ahead of Film’s Release (View Pic).

#Lightyear is out of this world fantastic! A fun & heartfelt film that revived my childhood nostalgia while taking me on a new epic sci-fi journey. @ChrisEvans does a great job taking over the mantle as #BuzzLightyear & #Sox is my fave Pixar character & completely stole the show pic.twitter.com/tNtwZCdepi — Sharronda Williams (@payorwait) June 9, 2022

As a big "Toy Story" fan, I was originally a bit skeptical about the idea of #Lightyear, but director Angus MacLane proved me wrong and delivered! He knocks it out of the park with a gorgeous love letter to sci-fi epics that will surprise even the biggest fans of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/hfPR3PEJvk — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 9, 2022

At one point in #Lightyear, a perfect movie, Buzz course corrects a ship with his thighs and I will be thinking about it for the rest of my life. — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear is exactly what Pixar fans likely expected: it’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s one of the most visually stunning films in their portfolio. Still, the most impressive accomplishment is introducing us to a new Buzz that is both familiar and entirely fresh. pic.twitter.com/LHb6xfUIPQ — Ben Kendrick (@benkendrick) June 9, 2022

Lightyear = visually stunning, epic space adventure, cinematic masterpiece. So gorgeous you'll forget it's animation. Sox is hilarious, Zurg is full of surprises, most importantly, Chris Evans perfectly embodies Buzz Lightyear! You'll never look at sandwiches the same. #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/vlE0OY7IxM — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 9, 2022

Surprised to discover that #Lightyear is Pixar’s safest movie of recent memory. Underdeveloped villain, lackluster supporting cast, I was left a little disappointed. Keke Palmer barely gets a chance to shine. This was Pixar’s chance to go bold, but instead they went by the book. pic.twitter.com/eqPB00UIHT — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) June 9, 2022

All I can say is …….. How dare #Lightyear be as absolutely delightful, fun and fantastic as it is!!! pic.twitter.com/eCkwoG6M1p — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) June 9, 2022

#Lightyear exceeds all expectations for me & truly goes to infinity & Beyond… an emotional thrilling space Epic that is a true marvel to see in IMAX. The animation is stunning but each space sequence was truly out of this world! I adored this film & need more from Star Command. pic.twitter.com/YS77sz5ZUJ — Zach Pope (@popetheking) June 9, 2022

