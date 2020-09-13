Lili Reinhart turns 24 today. The actress is best known for her role of Betty Cooper on Riverdale. She brings that perfect amount of teenage angst and emotional semblance to the character pulled out of the Archie Comics. She also gets to show the dark side of Betty Cooper on the show, which fans absolutely love. Lili, recently, also starred in Hustlers and impressed everyone with her performance. She surely has a lot more potential which Hollywood is yet to tap into. Right now, her stint as Betty is our best bet to see her magic on screen. Chemical Hearts: Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Debut as a Producer With Austin Abrams Starrer.

On Lili's birthday, we are going to look back at some of her most amazing moments on Riverdale. Lili Reinhart on Battling Anxiety Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘I Get Myself Hyped Up About Very Dumb Things’.

Betty's First Kiss With Jughead

Jughead's charm was so strong that Archie's muscles could not do anything. This first kiss between Jughead and Betty is so cute.

Every Dark Betty Moment

Sometimes on the show, Betty will tap into her darker side. She'd wear the shade of lipstick that her mother asked her not to wear. She'd almost boil Chuck to death. She is the ultimate femme fatale if she wants to be.

Betty Gives Jugs A New Beanie

We have always seen Jughead wearing a beanie. In comic books, the character always wears a crown. It was an emotional scene when Betty gave Jugs a new beanie.

Apart from being a stellar actress who can make underwritten scenes look beautiful, Lili is an amazing person in real life. She has talked about suffering from depression and body dysmorphia. She came out as bisexual in 2020 as she attended a BLM protest. A very happy birthday to the actress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).