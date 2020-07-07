Madonna has set Instagram on fire with her super hot picture on it. The 61-year-old singer went topless for her new post, leaving nothing for imagination. She has been incessantly posting about the social issues around her on Instagram and getting mixed reactions to them. Hence, the fans got to see her glimpse after a really long time. And when they got, they were mind-blown. She was seen leaning on a crutch while taking the selfie. Madonna Shares Sexy Cleavage and Butt Shot In lacy, See-Through Lingerie on Instagram as She Prepares for Her ‘Regenerative Treatment’.

In her Instagram caption, the Queen of Pop wrote, "Everyone has a Crutch." The fans were totally supportive of her and appreciated her positivity. For the uninitiated, Madonna had a knee injury as she fell while performing at Madame X show at Le Grand Rex in Paris, in March. She tried to continue with her performance but was left in tears due to pain. In May, she was seen exiting hospital with the help of the crutch. Here's her latest racy picture for now.

Madonna's Insta-Post:

View this post on Instagram Everyone has a Crutch................ 🛠 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

Meanwhile, the singer also recently got slammed over her video tribute to George Floyd. She had posted a video of 14-year-old son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s 1995 hit “They Don’t Care About Us.” She had captioned it saying, "brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America."

