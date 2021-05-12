Malin Akerman has been entertaining her fans for quite some time now. She always chooses these complex roles, and makes them look so believable on the screen that you instantly either start hating her character or start feeling all the emotions that she is going through on the screen. Apart from acting, the Swedish-Canadian actress also dons the hat of a producer and a model. While she kickstarted her career with several smaller television and film, Akerman is one of the most bankable names in the industry. Malin Akerman Birthday Special: 7 Stunning Outfits of the Rampage Actress That We Don't Mind Stealing.

She has films and shows like The Utopian Society, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, The Comeback, The Heartbreak Kid, 27 Dresses to her credit. She also had a fleeting music career as the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band The Petalstones. While her fans try to keep themselves updated with whatever is going on in her life, the actress manages to maintain the privacy around her personal life.

She likes to stay away from the limelight, and only shares very selective things on social media as well. But while she has managed to keep everything lowkey, we do know some interesting facts about the actress. Today, on the occasion of her 43rd birthday, let us take a look at some of the intriguing facts about the actress.

Check Them Out:

Four years after Akerman's family moved to Canada, her parents got divorced, and her father moved back to Sweden. They got remarried years later, giving Akerman one half-brother and two half-sisters.

Malin Akerman has attended many different schools. She has studied at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in St. Catharines, Ontario, and once even attended a Catholic school, though she was raised as a Buddhist.

The actress had no plans of becoming an actress until she was in primary school. Her mother introduced her to modelling during this time and she landed several advertising campaign deals as well. Her interest piqued from there however she decided to quit at the age of 12.

She had replaced Lindsay Lohan in the role of Linda Lovelace in Lovelace. This happened when Lohan was admitted to the Betty Ford Center following her DUI. Rampage Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson Takes on Giant Animals in this Harmless, Fun Entertainer.

Malin was seven months pregnant with her son Sebastian when she filmed the pilot episode of Trophy Wife. She returned to work 3 months after giving birth to him.

Malin Akerman will now be seen in Spy: On The Road alongside Star Trek star Karl Urban. Akerman's character, Gill, is said to be a classic femme fatale, who uses her charm to lure Urban's character, Marty, into her darkness. While the actress is busy with the shoot of this film, join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).