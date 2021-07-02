Margot Robbie just started her acting career 13 years back and has become one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Hailing from Australia, Margot Robbie garnered worldwide fame as she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, ever since then she has become one of the big actresses to be on the lookout for. Robbie’s passion for films run so deep, that nowadays she has been helping out with a film’s development behind the scenes as well for she has even taken up the role of producing. Margot Robbie has garnered many awards and has been even nominated twice for an Academy Award for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Margot Robbie Birthday Special: Relaxed Chic, Sophisticated and Fiercely Feminine, Say Hello to the Red Carpet Trailblazer!

In the last decade Margot Robbie has had some amazing roles, and to celebrate her birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best roles.

Kayla Pospisil (Bombshell)

Margot Robbie starred alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in Bombshell, which followed the accounts of women at FOX news who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Robbie played the role of Kayla Pospisil, one of the women who was harassed by Ailes. Robbie would go on to earn her second Academy Award nomination as she was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress.

Naomi LaPaglia (The Wolf of Wall Street)

Naomi LaPaglia was Margot Robbie’s breakout role as she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this Martin Scorsese black comedy. Recounting real life events, the film focuses on the frivolous life of stockbroker, Jordan Belfort. Robbie held her own against DiCaprio for she gave an amazing performance which just shot her popularity through the roof.

Sharon Tate (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

For Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robbie teamed up with Quentin Tarantino to play the role of Sharon Tate. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the movie focused on 1969 Los Angeles as it focused on a fading star and his stunt double while showing the looming threat of the Manson Family. Robbie played the role of Tate exceptionally well and was regarded by many as one of the best parts of the film, even if her role wasn’t that big.

Tonya Harding (I, Tonya)

Robbie plays the role of real-life figure skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. The film itself was a great retelling of the events that mixed real-life interviews within its story. Robbie gives a performance of lifetime as Harding as it went on to earn her the nomination of Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Margot Robbie Channels her Inner Greek Goddess While Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman Cast a Black Spell at Bombshell Premiere.

Harley Quinn (Birds of Prey)

While Robbie debuted as the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad, it wasn’t until Birds of Prey where she truly gave an iconic performance as the fan favorite comic character. Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn after her break up with The Joker, she is threatened by the crime lord Roman Sionis and has to join forces with other DC characters to take him down. Robbie truly embraced the essence of the character with Birds of Prey and made herself stand alongside some of the most iconic comic book performances.

