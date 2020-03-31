Mark Wahlberg Gets A Cute Quarantine Makeover From His Daughter Grace And Even Queer Eye Got Nothing On Her

Mark Wahlberg (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Most of us are confined to the boundaries of hour homes, as part of social-distancing to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. One popular way to stay entertained is to tirelessly consume the content that celebrities are throwing our way on social media. We have raved about Jack Black making a TikTok debut. We have been going gaga over Antoni Porowski's Quar Eye cooking sessions. Now, it is time for some adorableness from Mark Wahlberg. The actor is in day 15 of social quarantine and his daughter, Grace, has the upper hand. Mark Wahlberg to Replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua's 'Infinite'.

Mark took to his Instagram page and shared how he has become the latest target practice for his daughter's nail polish and makeup skills. “So 15 days into quarantine now, I’m getting pedicures, manicures and apparently full makeup,” said the actor in his video.

Teasing his daughter's skills, the actor tells her, "I don’t know if you’re gonna have a career in this." Happy Birthday Mark Wahlberg! From Departed To Boogie Nights, Here Are 5 Movies Where His Performance Was Brilliant!

Check Out Mark Wahlberg's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram #quarantine A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:28pm PDT

After the manicure session, Grace continued to apply makeup on her dad's face. “What the heck are you doing? I thought you said you were good at makeup,” Mark told his daughter as she used purple colour on his cheekbones.

At the end of it, Mark's nails were peach and purple, the pictures of which he posted on Insta story.