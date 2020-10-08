Matt Damon turns 50 today. Very happy birthday to the actor for the golden jubilee. He has established a place for himself in Hollywood. From living in a six-family communal home to Forbes' one of most bankable actors, Matt's journey is extraordinary. He started his career in the '90s and has starred in some of the most iconic movies ever. His talent is not just limited to acting. He has won Best Original Screenplay Oscar for wiring Good Will Hunting. He also won a Golden Globe for his role in The Martian. Matt Damon Reveals His Eldest Daughter Alexis Had Contracted Coronavirus.

Actor extraordinaire, Matt has always impressed fans with his gritty way of delivering dialogues. Well, minus the time he was mumbling something in The Happening. We are all allowed mistakes. Matt's only human. To celebrate the actor's birthday we are going to list down some of the coolest dialogues uttered by him on the screen. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Other Hollywood Celebs Raise $1.75M To Feed America Through Online Poker.

"I always thought it would be better to be a fake somebody than a real nobody." ~ The Talented Mr Ripley

"Sworn in by a fool and vouched for by a scoundrel. I’m a lawyer at last." ~ The Rainmaker

“Listen, here’s the thing. If you can’t spot the sucker in your first half-hour at the table, then you are the sucker.” ~ Rounders

“We're lighter, we're faster, and if that don't work, we're nastier.” ~ Ford VS Ferrari

“Sometimes you think we’re in the normal world and then something happens and you realize we’re not.” ~ Downsizing

“This is so fundamentally human that it's found in every culture without exception. Yes, there are assholes who just don't care, but they're massively outnumbered by the people who do.” ~ The Martian

“When bullies rise up, the rest of us have to beat them back down, whatever the cost. That's a simple idea, I suppose, but one worth giving everything for.” ~ The Majestic

“A machine doesn't improvise well because you cannot program a fear of death. Our survival instinct is our greatest source of inspiration.” ~ Interstellar

“The saddest aspect of mankind's need to believe in a God, or to put it another way, a purpose greater than this life, is that it makes this life meaningless.” ~ The Zero Theorem

Organized religion destroys who we are by inhibiting our actions, by inhibiting our decisions out of, out of fear of some, some intangible parent figure who, who shakes a finger at us from thousands of years ago and says, and says, "Do it... do it and I'll fuckin' spank you." ~ Dogma

