Matt LeBlanc is one of those rare actors who has personified the saying 'I want to be known for my work'. The handsome actor is still known more as Joey Tribbiani from Friends and his on-screen character that he lived for 12 years (10 years in Friends and 2 years in its spin-off Joey), is much more well-known than Matt himself. And while he has done some fine work in his 33 years in showbiz, did you know that acting happened by chance for Matty? Matt LeBlanc Birthday Special: Iconic Quotes of Joey Tribbiani That Make Us Want to Say 'How You Doin' to the Friends Star.

Yes, and on the eve of Matt's 53rd Birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the hottie who preached to us that not sharing food is not that bad an idea. Burj Khalifa Lights Up in FRIENDS Theme to Mark American Sitcom’s 25th Anniversary (Watch Video).

Matt LeBlanc'dropped out of his carpentry course as he felt it was unnecessary to pay for something he already knew.

Acting happened by chance to Matt, when he met a girl in the street in New York and she invited him to come for an audition where he was spotted and started doing ads.

Matt LeBlanc was almost broke when he auditioned for Friends. He had only $11 in his pocket, literally. In fact, when he received his Friends paycheque, Matt LeBlanc bought himself a hot dinner.

Matt auditioned for FRIENDS at least four times.

"The way I said it one time was funny and it kind of stuck," revealed Matt about his "HOW YOU DOIN?" catchphrase, in an interview.

Matt has won a Golden Globe award for his work on Episodes and is a three-time Emmy nominee for Friends and four times for Episodes.

Matt featured on the list of 50 most beautiful people by People Magazine.

Matt is also the only cast member of Friends as to not appear on Saturday Night Live show.

Matt has also posed for the cover of a gay travel guide, Damron Travel Guide For Men.

His Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was first offered Matt's role of 'Major Don West' in Lost in Space.

In an episode in Friends, LeBlanc's character Joey tried to master French for an audition and takes classes from Phoebe. IRL, Matt is fluent in French.

Matt aka Joey Tribbiani was supposed to play the love interest of Courtney Cox aka Monica.

Before being known as 'the one who does not share his food' (Joey for those who did not understand the pun), Matt was initially known as ‘that guy from the Heinz ketchup commercial' from when he did the commercial.

On the work front, Matt will be reuniting with his Friends co-stars Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrov, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer for a Reunion special which seems to not be released thanks to the rotten COVID-19 pandemic that has been plaguing the world for a while now. It is also being said that the episode might go the virtual route and release online if the lockdown restrictions are not relaxed. Nevertheless, anything FRIENDS and we are suckers for it. While we await the reunion, here's wishing Matt a very happy birthday!

