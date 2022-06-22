There has been no other actress like Meryl Streep, literally none. The most influential and talented person you will ever see in the entertainment business, the acting prowess of Streep is not rivaled by the likes of any. She is just too good at what she does, and you can’t really say much about her as Streep has gotten all the deserved praise in the world. In a short term, you will be speechless after going through her filmography. Meryl Streep Birthday Special: 5 Most Popular Roles of the Acting Legend That Left Us in Awe!

Streep’s career has been defined by many influential and amazing films like Kramer vs Kramer and The Devil Wears Prada. She can go from a family drama to a comedy about fashion and glamour, and that’s what makes her work so diverse in nature. So, to celebrate Meryl Streep’s 73rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best films to watch.

Don’t Look Up

Starting off the list in quite a controversial way over here, Don’t Look Up was a delight to watch. A satire that sees two scientists try to convince people that a comet is heading for Earth and will cause its destruction, the movie does a great job at satirizing many of our real-world problems. Streep herself portrays a parody of Trump that will have you in stitches. Don’t Look Up Movie Review: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s Netflix Film is a Fun Satire With Some Weird Aspects to It (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Devil Wears Prada

A comedy-drama that’s based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada features all the comedy, drama and fashion you would expect out of its glamourous cast. Starring Anne Hathway and Meryl Streep, the film follows a college graduate going to New York City and landing a job as co-assistant of a fashion magazine’s editor-in-chief.

Little Women

Greta Gerwig’s remake of this classic film is one of ‘2019s finest films. The movie does a great job at bringing the story of the March sisters to life and does it by presenting quite the impressive cast. Streep plays the role of Aunt March, and her chemistry in some of the scenes with Saoirse Ronan are a highlight of the film. Little Women Movie Review: Greta Gerwig's Adaptation is Emotional and Cleverly Crafted for Our Times With Stellar Performances by Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

Sophie’s Choice

Now coming onto Streep’s more classical acclaims, Sophie’s Choice is one drama film that you wouldn’t want to miss. Streep plays the role of Zofia Zawistowski, a Polish immigrant who shares a boarding house in Brooklyn with a writer named Stingo. However, Zofia has a lot of skeletons in her closet, and that’s what makes the film so interesting.

Kramer vs Kramer

A legal drama about a divorce between a couple and how it affects their child’s life, Kramer vs Kramer is definitely a film that will tug at your heartstrings. Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep put on a powerhouse of a performance and see them at the best of their careers.

There is no other actress like Meryl Streep, she really is a true icon. With this, we finish off the list and wish Meryl Streep a very happy birthday.

