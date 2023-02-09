Michael B Jordan is one of the most talented stars working today. Having a great screen presence with a leading man persona that surely gives him a great stature, Jordan has constantly proved to be a great character actor. With such a vast career though, the one performance he has constantly shined in is his turn as the son of Apollo Creed, Adonis Creed, in the spinoff franchise from Rocky. Creed III: Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors Have an Intense Staredown in New Poster of Upcoming Film (View Pic).

The two Creed films we have gotten up till now have been a great continuation of the Rocky films. With Adonis Creed, we get a great new character that is brilliantly portrayed by Jordan. Focusing on his story with him trying to live up to his father’s name and the great chemistry with Stallone’s Rocky, the films are nothing short of great. So, to celebrate Michael B Jordan’s birthday, here are five of his moments as Adonis Creed from the Creed films.

Uncut Fight Scene (Creed)

Under Ryan Coogler’s direction, we got this spectacular uncut fight scene that really set the stage for what we could expect from the film. With it being Adonis’ first professional fight under the guidance of Rocky, Jordan showcases Creed’s anxiety fighting on a big stage in a great way while still being confident enough to pull it off.

Fighting Viktor Drago (Creed II)

With the buildup behind this fight being extremely intense with history almost repeating itself in their first fight, Adonis sets out to set the record straight here. Fighting Viktor Drago for a second time, this fight is a complete roller coaster of emotions that are just filled with great performances and a payoff that definitely feels earned.

The Rocky Theme (Creed)

At the end of the first film, Creed is almost about to be knocked out, however, still manages to push through with one eye busted up. Wanting to make it across the finish line and receiving some encouraging words from Rocky, Creed finally gives us one of the best moments in this long running franchise that is just beautifully propelled by the determination showcased in Michael B Jordan’s performance.

Second Training Montage (Creed II)

If there is one thing the Rocky franchise is known for, then its extremely inspiring training montages, and Creed II delivers on it in a huge way. Training to get his revenge on Viktor, Creed goes to hell and back and this is a sequence that is honestly the best part of the film.

First Training Montage (Creed)

While Creed II has a great training montage, it has nothing on the sheer awesomeness that is delivered in Creed. With Adonis doing his best and helping Rocky as he battles cancer, the sequence is filled with some great performances with Jordan being in complete top shape. Michael B Jordan Cast in Feature Film Adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, 'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski to Direct.

With Creed III releasing next month, we can’t wait to see what Michael B Jordan has in store for us. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

