When talking about some of the most influential woman actresses of our time, Michelle Pfeiffer is a name that will constantly pop up. She is a star in every definition of the word, and has been constantly putting out consistent performances that has defined so much of her great career. Pfeiffer just knows how to deliver an emotionally resonant and memorable performance, and her talents are always visible when she is up on the screen. Michelle Pfeiffer Birthday: Batman Returns And Other Movies of the Actress That You Should Definitely Watch.

In a career that spans decades, Pfeiffer has had many incredible performances in her resume. A lot of them have constantly pushed her as an actress, and in some you can just see her having the joy of a lifetime. So, to celebrate Michelle Pfeiffer’s 65th birthday, here are five of her best performances that wowed us.

Madame Marie de Tourvel (Dangerous Liaisons)

A great cast featuring Glenn Close, John Malkovich and more, Pfeiffer was somehow able to outshine them in a great performance that captured many eyes. Earning her an Oscar nomination for her role as Madame Marie de Tourvel. A victim of the games played by Close and Malovich’s characters, Pfeiffer was a standout.

Susie Diamond (The Fabulous Baker Boys)

The Fabulous Baker Boys consists of one of the most complicated love-triangles in cinematic history, and right in the middle of that is Pfeiffer’s Susie Diamond, a singer hired by two brothers to rivitalise their music career. Pfeiffer showcases great ambition in this role, and it clearly makes for a great time at the movies.

Ellen Olenska (The Age of Innocence)

Starring in the Martin Scorsese directed drama, Pfeiffer plays the role of Ellen Olenska, a high society woman who falls for cousin’s fiancé. Pfeiffer’s role is quite the rollercoaster in this film as she shares some great chemistry with Daniel Day-Lewis, and it all makes for a highly engaging viewing.

Catwoman (Batman Returns)

Batman Returns was Tim Burton’s second adventure into Gotham City, and he cast Pfeiffer to bring the iconic character of Catwoman onto the screen. Completely smashing the role, Pfeiffer was femme-fatale that became a highlight of the movie and provided a memorable performance that still hasn’t been surpassed by those who have played the role after her.

Elvira Hancock (Scarface)

Scarface was Pfeiffer’s breakthrough film, and was she a wonder over here. An engaging performance that solidified her as a true talent, Pfeiffer goes toe-to-toe with Al Pacino here and makes for one film history’s most iconic characters. Michelle Pfeiffer Birthday Special: From Catwoman to Elvira Hancock, 9 of the Actress' Best Movie Quotes to Check Out!

Michelle Pfeiffer truly is a great talent of our time, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

